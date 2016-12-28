108 in King County thought to have mumps

A A

Seattle – Officials said the number of people in the greater Seattle area believed to have mumps is now 108.

Public Health Seattle & King County said Wednesday that 35 cases of mumps have been confirmed while 73 are probable cases.

Officials said 72 of the cases involve children ages 17 and under.

Officials said 64 percent of people in all the cases reported being vaccinated against the mumps.

The majority of people with mumps are children in the Auburn School District. The others live in surrounding areas including Seattle, where one case was confirmed Wednesday.

Officials said mumps used to be a major cause of meningitis and inflammation of the brain, testes or ovaries.