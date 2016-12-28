Boys basketball: Bismarck (N.D) 63, Battle Ground 49

A A

The Battle Ground Tigers, short-handed in their trip to the Gillette Energy Classic in Wyoming, struggled in the fourth quarter Wednesday.

Battle Ground led by four going into the fourth quarter but scored two points in the final period.

Daelon Floyd and Elijah Parker each had 13 points for the Tigers.

Three players did not make the trip due to violation of the school’s athletic code.

Battle Ground will face Sheridan, Wyo., on Thursday morning.

Gillette Energy Classic at Gillete, Wyo.

BISMARCK (N.D.) 63, BATTLE GROUND 49

BATTLE GROUND — Jacob Currie 6, Eddie Kazic 0, Casey Spencer 4, Brendan Beal 5, Ryan Davis 2, Gunner Talkington 0, Brock Robinson 0, Tyson Akin 0, Shane Hatch 6, Eiljah Parker 13, Daelon Floyd 13, KeAndre Hunter-Holliday 0. Totals 20 (4) 5-12 49.

BISMARK (N.D.) — Davis 8, Jahner 15, Madler 7, Schaefer 13, Jarter 21.

B.Ground 13 12 22 2–49

Bismark (N.D.) 18 13 12 20–63