Boys basketball: Camas 55, Conestoga (Pa.) 54

Camas held off a late rally to win in the Surf N’ Slam in San Diego.

Camas used an 8-0 run to end the first half to go up by 14, and led by nine with a minute to play in the game before Conestoga of Pennsylvania hit a series of shots to make it a two-point game.

Conestoga had two free throws with 2 seconds remaining, making one but missing the second.

Camas got the rebound to win the game.

Individual scoring and other statistics were not available.

Camas will play again at 1:45 p.m. Friday. The Papermakers are taking Thursday to head north to Disneyland.