Boys basketball: Mark Morris 90, Fort Vancouver 57

A slow start doomed the Trappers in a nonleague game in Longview.

Fort trailed 53-23 at halftime after Mark Morris scored 34 points in the second quarter. The Monarchs made 12 of 18 3-pointers for the game.

James Husband scored 22 points to lead the Trappers (6-2), which shot just 34 percent.

Garrett Berger scored 17 points to lead Mark Morris (5-2).

MARK MORRIS 90, FORT VANCOUVER 57

FORT VANCOUVER (6-2) — Dakota Jones 3, James Husband Jr 22, Miracle Alford-Lewis 6, Jameel Morton 5, Kyron Lowe-Ash 12, Jayonn Howard 0, Elijah Autry 3, Zeke Block 0, Angel Llanos 0, Josh Johnson 0, Ahmere Green 6. Totals 22 (4) 9-16 57.

MARK MORRIS (5-2) — Dawzon Fritz 2, Tanner Vaillencourt 14, Gage Hendrickson 4, Masen Baker 5, Connor Strange 9, Garrett Berger 17, Tyler Berger 14, Will Burghardt 12, Zach Rismoen 9, Kyle Matthews 4. Totals 34 (12) 10-13 90.

Fort Vancouver 10 13 18 16–57

Mark Morris 19 34 23 14–90