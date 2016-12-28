Boys basketball: Skyview 52, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 46

A A

Taylor Harbertson and Alex Schumacher each scored 15 points, and Skyview posts had a strong third quarter leading the Storm to a victory in the Under Armour Holiday Tournament in Auburn.

Samaad Hector scored six of his eight points in the third quarter and Skyler Martin scored all six of his points in the quarter, giving the Storm a presence in the paint.

Skyview had a double-digit lead midway through the fourth quarter, then hit its free throws to secure the victory after Coeur d’Alene made a bit of a rally.

Under Armour Holiday Tournament

at Auburn

SKYVIEW 52, COEUR d’ALENE (Idaho) 46

SKYVIEW (6-3) — Alex Schumacher 15, Cole Grossman 4, Travis Yajko 1, Jovon Sewell 3, Levi Nicholson 0, Nicholas Campbell 0, Samaad Hector 8, Greyson Hauskins , Jayden Chatman, Taylor Harbertson 15, KB Fesehazion 0, Jacoby Thompson , Skyler Martin 6, Aiden Keser 0. Totals 19 (6) 8-11 52.

COEUR d’ALENE (Id.) — Matheson 17, Yankoff 2, Bronson 6, Naccaratto 17, K. Edwards 4. Totals 19 (6) 2-2 46.

Skyview 11 9 15 17–52

Coeur d’Alene (Id.) 15 8 10 13–46