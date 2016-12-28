Boys basketball: Timberline (Idaho) 53, Columbia River 45, OT

A A

The Chieftains were outscored 8-0 in overtime in their opening game at the Lake City Invitational in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

The Chieftains (7-2) led by three with 1:30 to play, but missed crucial free throws that could have put away their opponent from Boise. A close shot at the buzzer to win was off the mark.

“We just shot the ball poorly tonight,” River coach David Long said. “We were a little flat energy-wise.”

Spencer Black led River with 13 points. Spencer Long added 12 points, while Jacob Hjort and Kaden Dezort each had 10 points.

Lake City Invitational

at Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

TIMBERLINE (Id.) 53, COLUMBIA RIVER 45, OT

COLUMBIA RIVER — Nate Snook 0, Kaden Dezort 10, Conner Wells 0, Mason Waite 0, Jacob Hjort 10, Evan Dirksen 0, Nathan Hockhalter 0, Nasseen Gutierrez 0, Spencer Long 12, Jack Armstrong 0, Spencer Black 13, Brenden Geist 0, Kyle Gomez 0. Totals 15 (3) 12-16 45.

TIMBERLINE (Id.) — Ford 6, Zenner 23, Hamrick 1, Mueller 2, Alton 2, Langford 6, Callahan 13. Totals 17 (7) 12-17 53.

Col.River 15 7 11 12 0–45

Timberline 13 13 5 14 8–53