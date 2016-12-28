Boys basketball: Union 57, Mountlake Terrace 47

A A

The Titans opened the second half on a 10-0 run to go up by 17, then cruised from there at the Mountlake Terrace Holiday Tournament.

Cameron Cranston scored 13 points and Tyler Combs added 12. Quin Lamey led the team with seven rebounds.

Union improved to 8-2 this season.

Mountlake Terrace Holiday Tournament

at Mountlake Terrace

UNION 57, MOUNTLAKE TERRACE 47

UNION (8-2) — Keithen Shepard 8, Houston Combs 0, Zach Reznick 8, Tyler Combs 12, Quinn Lamey 2, Jalen Brown 6, Cameron Cranston 13, Jason Franklin Jr. 0, Cole Susee 8, Aiden Nellor 0, Ethan Smith 0. Totals 22 (4) 9-14 57.

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — Davis 4, Tomas 6, Gardiner 2, Armstead 13, Peterson 3, Kirk 17, Hayes 2. Totals 19 (4) 5-6 47.

Union 9 18 21 9–57

M.Terrace 12 8 11 16–47