College Notebook: Blackman a force for Lewis-Clark State

Jossilyn Blackman is making an impact on the collegiate basketball court.

The sophmore has become a key player for Lewis-Clark State, which is 14-0 and ranked No. 2 in the NAIA national poll.

Blackman, a sophomore from Battle Ground High School, was named Frontier Conference player of the week. On Dec. 16, she scored 14 points in a 70-40 win over NCAA Division III Whitworth University.

A 6-foot forward, Blackman is averaging 9.1 points and 6.4 rebounds a game.

• Trevor Jasinsky has established himself as the sixth man for the Western Washington University basketball team.

The 6-foot-7 freshman from Camas High School has seen action in all 10 games for the 8-2 Vikings. He is sixth on the team in minutes played, averaging 19.0 per game.

Jasinsky is averaging 7.9 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. He is shooting 54-percent from the field.

• Heather Corral is back in action for the No. 9-ranked Washington basketball team after missing three weeks with a thumb injury.

The Prairie grad scored a season-high 15 points in a 87-36 win over Savannah State on Dec. 18. She played 19 minutes Dec. 22 against Brigham Young.

Corral, a reshirt junior who missed all of the previous two seasons with knee injuries, has seen action in nine of UW’s 13 games. She is averaging 6.7 points per game and is shooting 40 percent from 3-point range.

• Robert Franks is seeing regular action off the bench for Washington State.

The sophomore from Evergreen has played in each game this year for the 7-5 Cougars. He is averaging 5.7 points and 2.4 rebounds in 15.7 minutes per game.