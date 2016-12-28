Girls basketball: Auburn Riverside 54, Mountain View 14

A A

One of the top Class 4A teams in the state had no trouble against a 3A opponent that has injuries to boot.

Olivia Hood led Mountain View with six points. The Thunder were without one starter and another was injured in this game.

Mountain View will continue in the Auburn Riverside Classic at 2 p.m. Thursday against West Valley of Yakima.

Auburn Riverside Classic

at Auburn

AUBURN RIVERSIDE 54, MOUNTAIN VIEW 14

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Eva Winsheimer 2, Kayla Huckins 0, Mikhenna Miller 0, Emily VanNess 2, Dejah Wilson 0, Bethani Cobb 1, Mollie Doyle 1, Jenna Carlson 0, Arielle Pinzone 1, Gillian Murphy 1, Olivia Hood 6, Annalei Santos 0. Totals 3 (2) 6-11 14.

Mtn. View 6 1 3 4–14

A. Riverside 18 13 19 4–54