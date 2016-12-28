Girls basketball: Franklin (Ore.) 59, Battle Ground 53

A A

Franklin of Portland took control of a tight game by forcing a rash of turnovers in the third quarter to beat the Tigers in the Hoops for the Holiday event at Evergreen High.

Franklin took a 46-37 lead into the fourth, and Battle Ground was unable to close.

Brianna Adams led Battle Ground with 20 points.

Hoops for the Holiday

at Evergreen High School

FRANKLIN 59, BATTLE GROUND 53

FRANKLIN (Ore.) — Lyons 17, Wilson 6, Dixon 20, Trang 11, Carlson 5. Totals 13 (7) 12-23 59.

BATTLE GROUND — Brenley Billingsley 4, Kayla Cruz 9, Anna Brinton 2, Morgan Stradley 3, Brianna Adams 20, Emily Gibbs 4, Madison Mukensnabl 7, Kelly Poteet 4, Emeline Akengue 0. Totals 16 (2) 15-19 53.

Franklin 12 15 19 13–59

B.Ground 13 15 9 16–53

JV — Battle Ground 36-24. C — Battle Ground 41, Evergreen 31.