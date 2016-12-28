Girls basketball: La Center 56, Heritage 25

A A

Three La Center players scored in double figures and the Wildcats held Heritage to eight second-half points in the Hoops for the Holiday basketball event at Evergreen High School.

Taylor Stephens had 17 points and five steals, Taylor Mills had 13 points and seven rebounds, and Molly Edwards had 12 points, five rebounds, four assists, and four steals for La Center.

Lisi Thomas led Heritage with six points.

Hoops for the Holiday

at Evergreen High School

LA CENTER 56, HERITAGE 25

HERITAGE — Deja Gomez 5, Eliza Chow 1, Gio Smith 4, Jasmin Tuttle 3, Brittaney Carroll 0, Addie Gillas, Alina Svirdan 2, Vanessa Brown 4, Tori Roush 0, Taylor Wulf 0, Anna Rosenbaum 0, Madison Madsen 0, Lisi Thomas 6. Totals 9-32 (2) 5-7 25.

LA CENTER — Nyah Mertz 0, Laynie Erickson 2, Whitley Seter 6, Molly Edwards 12, Natasha Lewis 0, Lauryn Powers 0, Bethany Whitten 3, Madison Rose 3, Taylor Mills 13, Mia Edwards 0, Taylor Stephens 17, Katie Nelson 0. Totals 22-44 (5) 7-12 56.

Heritage 11 6 4 4–25

La Center 18 15 13 10–56