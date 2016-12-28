Girls basketball: Prairie 62, St. Joseph Notre Dame (Calif.) 47

A A

Brooke Walling had 22 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks as Prairie bounced back from a lopsided loss to win in the West Coast Jamboree in Orinda, Calif.

“I was really proud of the kids not coming out feeling sorry for themselves after yesterday’s loss,” Prairie coach Hala Corral said. “They could have come out with their tails between their legs, but they didn’t. They played our kind of basketball against another really good team.”

Jozie Tangeman scored 13 points and Grace Prom added 11 for the Falcons, who will play Elk Grove (Calif.) at 8 p.m. Thursday. Allison Corral added six points and five rebounds and Cassidy Gardner had four points and five rebounds.

West Coast Jamboree

at Orinda, Cal.

PRAIRIE 62, ST. JOSEPH NOTRE DAME 47

ST. JOSEPH NOTRE DAME (Cal) — Leopolo 6, Ravi 0, Robinson 0, Duberry 5, Duckett 8, Nilsson 8, Mastora 12, Nunn 6, Hinkley 2. Totals 15 (6) 11-16 47.

PRAIRIE — Sarina Martinez 0, Allison Corral 6, Kazz Parks 0, Jozie Tangeman 13, Mallory Williams 4, Grace Prom 11, Malaika Quigley 0, Haley Reed 2, Cassidy Gardner 4, Brooke Walling 22. Totals 24 (7) 7-11 62.

St. Joseph 15 8 10 14–47

Prairie 17 16 19 10–62