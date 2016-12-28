Girls basketball: Ridgefield 49, Madison (Ore.) 30

A A

Kylie Greenwald scored 14 points to lead Ridgefield at the Hoops for the Holliday tournament at Evergreen High School.

Greenwald had six rebounds, five assists and made three of her team’s seven 3-pointers.

Ridgefield (3-4) was also 8 for 9 from the free throw line.

Nia Bradley scored 20 points to lead Madison (1-6), but the Portland school was held to single-digits in each quarter.

Hoops for the Holiday at Evergreen High School

RIDGEFIELD 49, MADISON (Ore.) 30

RIDGEFIELD (3-4) — Sarah Jenkins 6, Anna Murphy 4, Devi Dugan 8, Aliesha Ball 0, Kylie Greenwald 14, Kaia Oliver 4, Emma Jenkins 4, Emi Long 0, Karli Oliver 5, Amy Bishop-Smith 4. Totals 17 (7) 8-9 49.

MADISON (Ore.) (1-6) — Nia Bradley 20, Naima Gandzadi 1, Roxie Louis 1, Maria Taylor 2, Olivia Cooper 6. Totals 8 (2) 12-23 30.

Ridgefield 12 11 11 15–49

Madison (Ore.) 6 7 8 9–30