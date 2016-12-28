Pacific Power unveils community memorial for Umpqua tragedy

A A

GREEN, Ore. — A memorial honoring how the community came together after the mass shooting at Umpqua Community College has been unveiled south of Roseburg.

The News-Review reports the memorial is in the community of Green, in front of the Pacific Power operations center.

A 70-foot-tall flagpole that flies a large flag can be seen from Interstate 5. Nine concrete pillars stand behind the flagpole, representing those who lost their lives.

Each of the nine letters in “UCC Strong” rest on the front face of the pillars.

The flagpole and pillars sit in front of a steel-cut silhouette backdrop of four adults and three children holding hands. They represent the community.

Pacific Power and other local businesses joined forces to get the memorial built. It was unveiled during a private gathering on the one-year anniversary of the October 2015 shooting. It’s now open to the public.