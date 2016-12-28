Palestinian president conditions renewed talks

A A

WASHINGTON — The Palestinian president says he is ready to resume peace talks with Israel if it halts settlement construction.

In his first response to Secretary of State John Kerry’s Mideast policy speech, President Mahmoud Abbas said Wednesday that he is ready to resume talks “within a specific time frame and on the basis of international law.” He said that would include a reference to the U.N. Security Council resolution passed last week, over Israel’s objections, that declared settlement construction illegal.

Abbas’ comments reiterated longstanding Palestinian positions and did not address the six principles for peace Kerry outlined in his speech.

The Palestinians object to calls to recognize Israel as the homeland of the Jews, saying it would undermine the rights of Israel’s Arab minority and the claims of Palestinian refugees whose families lost properties in what is now Israel.