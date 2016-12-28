Portland glass company sold; production moves to Mexico

A A

PORTLAND — One of two Portland-based glass manufacturers that sparked toxic air concerns earlier this year has been sold to a California company and will have production of its materials moved to Mexico.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Uroboros Glass founder Eric Lovell had announced plans in September to sell the facility. At the time, his reasons for selling included increased costs associated with new regulations.

Lovell said in a statement Tuesday the company has been sold to Carlsbad-based Oceanside Glasstile.

The Portland facility will stop producing glass in February and its equipment will be moved to Tijuana, Mexico for production in May.

The move comes after elevated levels of toxic heavy metals were discovered near Uroboros and Bullseye Glass. Bullseye Glass has since installed newly-required industrial filters to reduce pollution.