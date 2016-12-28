State’s Comcast suit clears hurdle

A A

State Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s $100 million lawsuit against cable giant Comcast cleared a legal hurdle when King County Superior Court Judge Timothy A. Bradshaw ruled on Dec. 23 that the suit may move forward.

“The court correctly rejected Comcast’s attempt to evade responsibility for deceiving its customers,” Ferguson said. “Washington consumers deserve their day in court.”

The suit, filed Aug. 1, accuses Comcast of more than 1.8 million violations of the state’s Consumer Protection Act, including misrepresenting the scope of its service protection plan, charging customers improper service call fees and improper credit screening practices. The lawsuit accuses Comcast of violating the Consumer Protection Act to all of its nearly 1.2 million Washington subscribers due to its deceptive “Comcast Guarantee.”

Ferguson claims Comcast’s own documents reveal a pattern of illegally deceiving their customers to “pad their bottom line by tens of millions of dollars.”

The trial is set for July 31.

The lawsuit is the first of its kind in the nation –though the service protection plan is a nationwide program. The Attorney General’s Office brought these issues to Comcast more than a year ago, but the company didn’t make changes until recently.

The lawsuit seeks over $73 million in restitution to pay back service protection plan subscriber payments; full restitution for all service calls that applied an improper resolution code; removing improper credit checks from the credit reports of more than 6,000 customers; up to $2,000 per violation of the Consumer Protection Act; and broad injunctive relief, including requiring to clearly disclose the limitations of service protection plan in advertising and through representatives, correct improper service codes and implement a compliance procedure for improper customer credit checks.