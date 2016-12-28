Suspect arraigned in brother homicide in Bonanza

A A

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A California man arrested following the death of his brother in Bonanza, Oregon, has been arraigned on a murder charge.

Travis Kimball returns to court next week for a preliminary hearing.

A probable cause statement filed by Oregon State Police says the 52-year-old Kimball called 9-1-1 Monday to report that he stabbed his brother Troy Kimball, and then shot him. He said Troy was unresponsive and had a lot blood coming from his mouth.

The statement indicates the brothers got into an altercation that also included their father. Investigators were told that the shooting victim was intoxicated at the time.

Travis Kimball lives in Yreka, Calif. His only prior criminal activity in Oregon was a speeding ticket in 1995. His brother pleaded guilty to drunken driving in 2010.