Apartments proposed in Ogden neighborhood

VANCOUVER – A new development that would combine commercial space with 101 apartments is being proposed in the Ogden neighborhood, according to pre-application documents filed with the city of Vancouver.

The project, Gregory Plaza, proposes a 24,864-square-foot mix of commercial and residential space at 7401 N.E. 18th St. It would be developed by Vancouver-based Prestige Development, LLC.

Residences would include studios, one- and two-bedroom units, ranging from 476 square feet to 967 square feet. Documents say 152 parking spaces would be built.

Developers are scheduled to meet with the city officials at 11 a.m. Jan. 19 in the Alder Conference Room at Vancouver City Hall, 415 W. Sixth St.