Boys basketball: Kelso 70, La Center 60

Jake Wise scored 21 points and had eight rebounds for the Wildcats (5-2) at the Summit Tournament in Bend, Ore.

La Center was ahead by as many as 12 points in the second quarter, took a six-point lead into halftime, but found the scoring a bit tougher in the third quarter as Kelso pulled ahead.

Hunter Ecklund added 16 points for La Center, which plays River Ridge (Ore.) at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Summit Tournament at Bend, Ore.

KELSO 70, LA CENTER 60

KELSO — John Roberts 1, Emmitt Kinch 10, Riley Noah 11, Peyton Noah 4, Reece Tack 2, Anders Gamble 0, Christian Huntington 14, Shaw Anderson 22, Nick Moore 6. Totals 21+4 16-23 70.

LA CENTER (5-2) — Jon Eastman 4, Tristen Countryman 6, Jake Wise 21, Joe Bork 0, Avery Seter 10, Jackson Leslie 0, Matt Baher 3, Hunter Ecklund 16. Totals 13+5 17-25 60.

Kelso 13 17 19 21–70

La Center 19 17 11 13–60