Boys basketball: Mountain View 89, North Salem 58

Alex Bailey poured in 41 points, and the Thunder as a team scored 41 in the third quarter to win at the Century-Hillsboro Tournament.

Bailey made five 3-pointers in the game, and scored 23 points in the third quarter alone.

“He had been struggling with his shot, and I just told him once one goes down, everything changes,” Mountain View coach Aaron Shepherd said of Bailey.

The Thunder’s big third quarter came with a strong press, causing turnovers.

“Everything just started going,” Shepherd said. “We had been in a funk and everything clicked in the third. … Finally.”

Mountain View next plays Central of Independence, Ore., at 8:15 p.m. in the consolation final.

Century-Hillsboro Tournament at Hillsboro, Ore.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 89, NORTH SALEM 58

MOUNTAIN VIEW (3-6) — Rodolfo Montiel 2, Jack Mertens 2, Alex Hegel 19, Makai Anderson 7, Bryant Smith 2, Trevor Green 5, Alex Bailey 41, Cameron Henderson 3, Troy Pacheco 6, Brady Metz 2. Totals 25 (8) 15-26 89.

NORTH SALEM — A.Vasquez 12, Romero 12, Backee 10, H.Sullivan 6, Z.Sullivan 6, B.Vasquez 5, O’Connell 5, Gidean 1, Duran 1. Totals 12 (7) 13-21 58.

Mtn.View 17 13 41 18–89

N. Salem 16 14 13 15–58