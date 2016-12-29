Boys basketball: Post Falls (Idaho) 51, Columbia River 43

A A

Jacob Hjort scored 20 points, including six 3-pointers, but the Chieftains fell short agianst one of Idaho’s top teams at the Lake City Invitational in Couer d’Alene, Idaho.

Columbia River (7-3) was within three points with 1:30 to play. But a clutch 3-pointer and free throws earned a win for the No. 4-ranked team in Idaho’s Class 5A.

“It was a great game for us to play,” Chieftains coach David Long said. “We played a state-tournament caliber team. We learned a lot about our team and what we need to do.”

Columbia River led 28-26 at halftime, but scored only five points in the third quarter.

Lake City Invitational at Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

POST FALLS (Id.) 51, COLUMIBA RIVER 43

COLUMBIA RIVER (7-3) — Kaden Dezort 5, Jacob Hjort 20, Evan Dirksen 2, Nathan Hockhalter 4, Spencer Long 3, Spencer Black 4. Totals 15 (8) 5-7 43.

POST FALLS (Id.) — Burnett 4, Thomson 5, McEwan 3, Call 16, Bogard 7, Fleming 4, Ballew 2, Pfennings 2, Morris 2. Totals 19 (6) 7-12 51.

Col. River 15 13 5 10–43

Post Falls (Id.) 8 18 8 17–51

JV —