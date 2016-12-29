Boys basketball: Prairie 57, Davis 48

A A

Kameron Osborn had a big first quarter, and Seth Hall had a big second quarter as the Falcons got off to a fast start at the SunDome Shootout in Yakima.

Osborn finished with 22 points, and Hall 21.

Prairie (6-1) will face Southridge at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

SunDome Shootout at Yakima

PRAIRIE 57, DAVIS 48

DAVIS — Kelly 13, Alegde 10, Williams 6, Guerrero 3, Gordon 6, Kimbell 6, Meza 4. Totals 19 (3) 7-11 48.

PRAIRIE (6-1) — Dante Heitschmidt 3, Kameron Osborn 22, Braiden Broadbent 0, Seth Hall 21, Ethan Rouse 2, Logan Reed 2, Dwayne Stewart 2, Matthew Kogler 5. Totals 22 (7) 6-8 57.

Davis 11 11 12 14–48

Prairie 18 19 12 8–57