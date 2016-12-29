Boys basketball: Stevenson 76, Hood River Valley 57

A A

Austin Brannan had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-3) in the non-league win.

Brigham Campbell added 16 points, Isaac Hoidal had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Alex Delarosa had 12 assists to go with nine points, nine rebounds and three steals.

STEVENSON 76, HOOD RIVER VALLEY 57

HOOD RIVER (Ore.) — Mears 10, Williams 7, Wells 4, Hough 23, Orr 2, Wilson 3, Keerahara 8.

STEVENSON (5-3) — Theo Lanz 0, Ryan Fielding 8, Luke Nichols 3, Lincoln Krog 2, Austin Brannan 23, Isaac Hoidal 15, Alex Delarosa 9, Brigham Campbell 16, Clayton Hansen 0.

Hood River 13 13 10 21–57

Stevenson 23 19 12 22–76

JV — Stevenson won.