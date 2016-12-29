Girls basketball: Cle Elum 53, Woodland 42

A A

Kayla Fredericks scored 11 points and had eight rebounds in the loss at the CWU Classic in Ellensburg.

Nicole Guthrie had seven rebounds, and Kelly Sweyer was 6 for 6 from the free-throw line.

CWU Classic at Ellensburg

CLE ELUM 53, WOODLAND 42

WOODLAND (4-4) — Audrey Adams 3, McKenna Flanagan 8, Kaija Olson 2, Kayla Fredricks 11, Payten Foster 7, Kelly Sweyer 6, Kaily Christensen 3, Emily Dietrich 0, Nicole Guthrie 2. Totals 11 20-35 42.

CLE ELUM — Terrell 18, Lesier 8, Jackson 4, Kelly 3, King 5, Graham 4, Rodriguez 11. Totals 16 (2) 14-27 53.

Woodland 5 8 15 14–42

Cle Elum 9 11 10 22–53