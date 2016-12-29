Girls basketball: North Marion (Ore.) 48, Hockinson 40

A A

Payton Wangler scored 23 points, but its wasn’t enough for the short-handed Hawks in the championship of the Dulcich Tournament at Astoria, Ore.

With one starter absent, another suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter. Wangler picked up the scoring load, hitting five 3-pointers.

“She had to take up a starring role,” Hockinson coach Damon Roche said. “It was a really great effort by her.”

Emma Dietel added eight points and eight rebounds for Hockinson (6-3).

The game was tied midway through the fourth quarer, but North Marion pulled away.

“We just ran out of gas,” Roche said.

Dulcich Tournament at Astoria, Ore.

NORTH MARION (Ore.) 48, HOCKINSON 40

HOCKINSON (6-3) — Emma Dietel 8, Payton Wangler 23, Lauren Ellensohn 1, Grace Russell 0, Adyson Dyer 2, Elyse Fisher 1, Trinity Paulsen 3, Calli Garver 2, Katie Wynkoop 0. Totals 12 (6) 10-26 40.

NORTH MARION (Ore.) — Umbenhower 8, Verastegui 9, Bron 2, Jimenez 2, Hamlen 5, Brooks 2, Kimmibaugh 13, Wing 7. Totals 16 (2) 14-29 48.

Hockinson 6 9 13 12–40

N. Marion (Ore.) 7 8 13 20–48