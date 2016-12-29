Girls basketball: West Valley-Yakima 53, Mountain View 20

A A

The Thunder trailed 29-10 at halftime en route to a loss at the Auburn Riverside Classic.

Molly Doyle scored nine points to lead the Mountain View (2-7), which was missing two starters due to injury.

Auburn Riverside Classic at Auburn

WEST VALLEY-YAKIMA 53, MOUNTAIN VIEW 20

MOUNTAIN VIEW (2-7) — Eva Winsheimer 1, Kayla Huckins 0, Mikhenna Miller 0, Emily VanNess 2, Dejah Wilson 0, Katie Hurst, Bethani Cobb 2, Mollie Doyle 9, Jenna Carlson 0, Arielle Pinzone, Gillian Murphy 2, Olivia Hood 3, Annalei Santos 1. Totals 6 (1) 3-8 20.

WEST VALLEY-YAKIMA (5-5) — Winslow 4, Reyes 5, Gasseling 8, Nagel 2, Fetzer 2, Rasmusson 12, Curtis 6, Kruger 2, Tesky 12. Totals 20 (3) 10-13 53.

Mt.View 4 6 5 5–20

West Valley 16 13 6 16–53