Hopworks Urban Brewery opens on Mill Plain Friday

Portland-based brewery Hopworks Urban Brewery will open its east Vancouver location, at 17707 Mill Plain Blvd., on Friday.

The brewery is a 6,000-foot-space with eight barrels for brewing and a restaurant capable of seating 300 people. The brewery includes bicycle parking.

It is the second brewery and third overall location for Hopworks Urban Brewery — often abbreviated as HUB. The company started in 2007 on Powell Boulevard in Southeast Portland. A second location opened in Northeast Portland in 2011.