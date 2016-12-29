Jan. 3 expected to be a top shopping day

A A

There’s Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Small Business Sunday. Now another frenzied affair joins the shopping line-up: Holiday Hangover Day.

This year, it falls on Tuesday, Jan. 3, the day most Americans head back to the office.

According to sale-tracking website Brad’s Deals, retailers see a discernible uptick in online sales on that day, as Americans log in from their cubicles to buy jewelry (often for themselves), fitness equipment (to fulfill those pesky New Year’s Resolutions) and bedding and linens (which promise a fresh start to the year). Last year, there was a 15 percent spike in online sales on Monday, Jan. 5, compared to surrounding days. The year before, it was 10 percent.

“Shoppers are getting back into their daily routines. They’re back in the office, sitting in front of a computer again, with a list of things Santa didn’t bring and a stack of gift cards they have to spend,” said Rebecca Lehmann, a spokeswoman for the site, which coined the phrase “holiday hangover day.”

“It’s a perfect storm that adds up to a bigger-than-usual shopping day.”

This holiday season has been a good one for retailers. Overall sales are expected to be 4.9 percent higher than they were last year — marking the largest jump in sales growth since 2005, according to Customer Growth Partners, a research firm in New Canaan, Conn. Online sales, meanwhile, are on track to grow 15 percent.

Americans “are shopping at a rate not seen since the mid-2000s,” Craig Johnson, president of Customer Growth Partners, told the Wall Street Journal this week.

Now retailers are hoping to keep some of that momentum going.

A few days after Christmas, the daily deals site Zulily was advertising “Everything you need for Christmas next year,” while J. Crew Factory sent out emails that said, “PSA: It’s OK to shop for yourself again.”

It’s no secret that retailers have long relied on after-Christmas sales to help clear excess inventory and rack up sales. This year, 48 percent of Americans — and 80 percent of millennials — said they plan to shop in after-holiday sales, according to a survey by the National Retail Federation.