Rural residents pool cash to save last bars, gathering sites

A A

RENWICK, Iowa — Once-bustling Renwick, Iowa, lost its grocery, hardware store, school and Ford dealership years ago, but when its sole bar closed last June, it seemed to some residents there wasn’t much of a town left.

So a group of seven friends and spouses who had met for beers at the bar for decades took matters into their own hands. One of them bought the place and the others pooled their money to fix it up, showing up after work to replace floors and walls on steamy summer nights before reopening in September as the Blue Moose Saloon.

It was an impressive achievement but one that is becoming more common as population continues to trickle away from rural America. Residents of some towns are scrambling to hold on to at least a few places where people can still get together. It’s not just bars but groceries, cafes and other stores.

They don’t expect to turn around their communities’ prospects, but after watching so many businesses shuttered, they feel they had to draw the line.

“There are two places not too far, over in Lu Verne, but it’s not our place,” said one of the Blue Moose owners, Ron Oberhelman, 59, a farmer who has seen the population fall from about 500 to 235 residents.

“When your local place closes up, you’re pretty much lost.”

Renwick’s wide streets are usually empty, apart from a trickle of people who stop at the small post office, do business at the towering silver Gold Eagle grain elevators or work at a seed production plant. But cars and pickups begin pulling up to the Blue Moose not long after it opens each afternoon at 4, offering a refuge from the icy December wind that blows off the snowy farmland surrounding the community about 90 miles north of Des Moines.

It’s a similar situation in the Missouri River village of Decatur, Neb., where a dozen people put up money to help the owners rebuild when the Green Lantern Steakhouse burned in 2008. The restaurant, established in 1956, was what brought people into town and served as the main meeting spot in the community of 450 an hour’s drive north of Omaha.

“It’s not very easy to have a strong, active small town,” said Matt Connealy, who lives on a farm just outside town. “You have to do things that don’t always make the best sense financially.”

Once reopened, the restaurant resumed its place as the community’s hub, home to high school graduation parties and baby showers. Near the entrance, notices cram a bulletin board, so as Connealy noted, “If you want to find out what’s happening, that’s where you go.”

U.S. Census figures show more than one-third of rural counties have lower population now than in 1930. In Iowa, about two-thirds of the state’s 99 counties have lost population for decades.