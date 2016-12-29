Washougal wrestling wins River Rumble

A A

Washougal bested 12 other teams at the Washougal River Rumble behind brothers Scott and Tanner Lees.

Scott Lees won at 120 pounds by pinning teammate Cole Pass in the title match. Tanner Lees pinned R.A. Long’s Owen Enriquez to win the title at 145 pounds.

The Panthers collected 186 points, 15 more than second-place R.A. Long.

Hockinson had three individual champions — Colton Record (106), Richard Dyer (138) and Colton Wheeler (170). Cody Miller (132) and Brandon Connell (182) won titles for Stevenson.

Pacific Coast Championships — Union advanced seven wrestlers to the quarterfinals on the first day at one of the region’s largest tournaments.

Ethan Rotondo, Vitaliy Manolov, Noah Talavera, Quentin Krogstad, Danny Snediker, J.J. Talavera and Tommy Strassenberg are all in the winners brackets of their weight classes.

Five Camas wrestlers advanced to the quarterfinals, including Jack Lattimer, Tanner Craig, Samuel Malychewski, Tanner Howington and Dylan Ingram.

Thirty teams from Oregon and Washington, including dozens of Clark County wrestlers, are at Mountain View High School for the two-day tournament. Wrestling resumes Friday at 10 a.m. with finals scheduled for 5 p.m.

Washougal River Rumble

at Washougal High School

Team Scores — WASHOUGAL 186, R.A.LONG 169, COLUMBIA-WHITE SALMON 122.5, MARK MORRIS 112, HOCKINSON 112, STEVENSON 101.5, KALAMA 91.5, FORT VANCOUVER 77, SKYVIEW 76, HUDSON’S BAY 76, RENEGADE 68.5, GOLDENDALE 46.5, KING’S WAY 7.

106 — First place: Colton Record (H) p. Ivan Mendoza (RAL); Third place: John Dodge (MM) def. Chase Stoup (K) 8-6.

113 — First place: Ethan Hoggat (K) p. Xree Flemming (RAL); Third place: Hunter Speelman (CWS) def. Noa West-Weber (RAL) 12-8.

120 — First place: Scott Lees (W) p. Cole Pass (W); Third place: Myles Moon (CWS) p. Dylan Kiemele (R).

126 — First place: Dakota Tiegen (RAL) p. Elijah Bell (CWS); Third place: Cesar Nava-Magana (Sky) def. Brady Anderson (MM) 8-2.

132 — First place: Cody Miller (Ste) p. Skylar Jensen (FV); Third place: John Scudder (MM) def. Hunter MacPhail (W) 14-12, OT.

138 — First place: Richard Dyer (H) d. Isaac Ledesma (Ste) 13-5.

145 — First place: Tanner Lees (W) p. Owen Enriquez (RAL); Third place: James Bell (CWS) def. Jon McMillan (HB) 16-0.

152 — First place: Jacob Posey (K) p. Fletcher Andrews (CWS); Third place: Nick Wolke (R) def. John Gable (W) 4-3.

160 — First place: Jesse Hoffberger (Ste) def. Angel Castillo (HB) 12-10; Third place: Michael Hickey (W) def. Aaron Douglas (R) 5-2.

170 — First place: Colton Wheeler (H) p. Blake Webb (W); Third place: William Pettersen (Sky) def. Blake Thorsen (RAL).

182 — First place: Srandon Connell (Ste) p. Matthew Haynes (K); Third place: Tanner Graham (RAL) p. Mason Armstron (W).

195 — First place: Hunter Robbins (MM) p. Tashhon Tastad (MM); Third place: Biron Lloyd (Sky) def. Bryan Coronel (FV) 8-5.

220 — First place: Alex Bollinger (MM) p. Cameron Read (G).

285 — First place: Dillon Miller (RAL) p. Victor Montes (HB).

Pacific Coast Championships

at Mountain View High School

Day One

Second-round winners-bracket matches involving

local wrestlers

106 — No locals.

113 — Ethan Rotondo (Union) p. Donnie Sutcliffe (Heritage) 3:19; Dylan Draper (Ridgefield) def. Austin Schulz (Roosevelt) 4-0.

120 — Ashton Schessler (South Kitsap) def. Ryan Logan (Evergreen) 12-5; Jack Lattimer (Camas) p. Colby Kurle (Graham Kapowsin) 1:30; Shane Santos (Olympic) def. Leo Rojas-Lazano (Prairie) 6-2; Vitaliy Manolov (Union) p. Casey Webber (Graham-Kapaowsin 1:57.

126 — Trevor Newburn (Ridgefield) def. Michael Strickland (Camas) 9-2; Noah Talavera (Union) p. Michael Daniels (Squalicum) 1:30; Michael Campigotto (Peninsula) def. Draven Burton (Heritage) 15-8; Tanner Craig (Camas) def. D’Angelo Ignacio (Olympic) 14-1; Quentin Krogstad (Union) def. C.J. Bray (Clackamas) 7-1.

132 — No locals.

138 — Alex Newberry (Heritage) def. Derreck Camba (Blaine) 6-4; Salihou Fatty (Edmonds-Woodway) def. Hayden Constable (Mountain View) 6-0.

145 — Chad Simonson (Graham-Kapowsin) def. Gideon Malychewski 8-4; Danny Snediker (Union) p. Eric Huebner (Roosevelt) 1:32.

152 — Michael Anderson (WF West) p. Isaac Duncan (Camas) 0:28; JJ Talavera (Union) p. Jami Flores Pimentel (Selah) 5:03; Quinn Martin (Skyview) p. Eric Davis (Blaine); Layn Pannkuk (Olympia) def. Six Buck (Union) 8-4.

160 — Tommy Strassenberg (Union) p. Jackson Sayler (Skyview) 0:48; Garrett Mangis (North Central) def. Bryce Lawrence (Ridgefield) 11-3; Terrell West (Jefferson) p. Bret McGuire (Prairie) 1:37; Noah Stnad (Canby) p. Bobby Wassom (Prairie) 1:15.

170 — Dylan Goodpaster (Evergreen) p. Steven Ryan (McMinnville) 3:51; Emilio Ramon (Jefferson) p. Cameron Salewski (Ridgefield) 0:23.

182 — Jackson McKinney (Skyview) def. Thomas Miller (South Kitsap) 9-3; Brendon Spahr (WF West) def. Alton Culver (Mountain View) 6-5; JJ Leota (Couth Kitsap) p. Josh Joo (Union) 0:42; Jedidiah Shaver (Evergreen) p. Safia Greenwood (Jefferson) 2:44; Samuel Malychewski (Camas) def. Braulio Arroyo (Woodinville) 16-0.

195 — Connor Ball (Evergreen) def. Luke Pipkin (Camas) 3-1; Tanner Howington (Camas) def. Stephen Rue (Canby) 18-6; Kevin Williams (Evergreen) def. Jakob Fleury (Burlington-Edison) 15-0; Cory Ewry (Clackamas) def. Simon Berkey (Ridgefield) 14-3.

220 — Dylan Ingram (Camas) def. Amadeo Pimentel (Selah) 18-2; Bryan Person (Prairie) p. Andrew Hoach (Roosevelt) 0:37.

285 — Brian Barnes (McMinville) p. Shane Chandler (Heritage) 1:21; Logan Jones (Prairie) p. Logan Gleason (South Kitsap) 3:21; Taylor Mottern (Canby) p. Nate Camp (Heritage) 1:14; Kevin Kruse (Skyview) p. Bishop Dixon (Jefferson) 5:10.