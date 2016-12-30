Boys basketball: Columbia River 62, Lakeland (Idaho) 59

A A

Spencer Long scored a career-high 32 points and Jacob Hjort had 15 points as the Chieftains finished play at the Lake City Invitational in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho with a win.

Long, coming off a game on Thursday in which he had just three points, had 13 points in the first and third quarters.

“He went from one of his worst games to one of his best,” River coach David Long said. “And we needed everyone (of his points).”

The Chieftains did lead from start to finish, but Lakeland kept it close throughout.

“We just couldn’t run away from them. They shot well just like us,” David Long said. “Their guards can really shoot and it kept them in the game.”

Both teams made 10 3-pointers. Mason Waite hit a 3 at the halftime buzzer to put the Chieftains ahead by six.

Columbia River went 1-2 at the event.

“All three games were really close. It was a great experience,” David Long said.

LAKE CITY INVITATIONAL

At Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

COLUMBIA RIVER 62, LAKELAND 59

COLUMBIA RIVER — Nate Snook 0, Kaden Dezort 0, Mason Waite 3, Jacob Hjort 15, Evan Dirksen 3, Nathan Hockhalter 2, Nasseen Gutierrez 2, Spencer Long 32, Jack Armstrong 0, Spencer Black 5. Totals 22 (10) 8-11 62.

LAKELAND (Idaho) — Baker 3, Johnson 3, Cysewski 4, Bahey 20, Davis 16, Knight 13. Totals 21 (10) 7-8 59.

Col.River 18 16 15 13–62

Lakeland 13 15 16 15–59