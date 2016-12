Boys basketball: La Center 68, Ridgeview 33

A A

The Wildcats defense held Ridgeview of Redmond, Ore., to 10 points in the first half at the Summit Tournament in Bend.

Jake Wise scored 14 points and had seven rebounds for La Center (6-2). Avery Seter had 12 points, and Tristen Countryman had 10 in a balanced scoring effort.

SUMMIT TOURNAMENT

At Bend, Ore.

LA CENTER 68, RIDGEVIEW 33

LA CENTER (6-2) — Shaydon Amstutz 6, Colby Shaw 2, Jon Eastman 2, Tristen Countryman 10, Jake Wise 14, Joe Bork 4, Avery Seter 12, Jackson Leslie 0, Matt Baher 2, Hunter Ecklund 9, Mason Weaver 7. Totals 22 (8) 16-19 68.

RIDGEVIEW — Biever 2, Wright 10, T.Wright 4, Nelson 11, Naterman 4, Penhollow 2. Totals 16 (1) 0-1 33.

La Center 19 19 12 18–68

Ridgeview 6 4 11 12–33