Boys basketball: Prairie 82, Southridge 35

Kameron Osborn scored 10 of his 15 points in the first quarter as Prairie opened up a 25-7 lead and never looked back in the game at the SunDome Shootout in Yakima.

Seth Hall led the Falcons (7-1) in scoring with 18 points, Dwayne Stewart had 13, and Dante Heitschmidt had 11. Logan Reed pulled down eight rebounds.

SUNDOME SHOOTOUT

At Yakima

PRAIRIE 82, SOUTHRIDGE 35

PRAIRIE (7-1) — Dante Heitschmidt 11, Kameron Osborn 15, Braiden Broadbent 8, Seth Hall 18, Ethan Rouse 5, Josiah Nickel 0, Logan Reed 2, Dwayne Stewart 13, Everett Buck 0, Matthew Kogler 10. Totals 25 (8) 8-8 82.

SOUTHRIDGE — Platas 5, Bjoge 5, Kori 5, Hazel 7, Singleton 2, Grade 6, Lopez 2, Ellsworth 4, Kelly 4. Totals 12 (3) 8-12 35.

Prairie 25 21 19 17–82

Southridge 7 10 11 7–35