Boys basketball: Roosevelt (Ore.) 69, Battle Ground 63

The Tigers lost an 11-point lead then were not able to rally in their final game at the Gillette (Wyo.) Energy Classic.

“We got up by 11 in the third quarter, then we sort of hit a wall,” Battle Ground coach Wes Armstrong said. “They got hot. We had some turnover, which resulted in some easy buckets for them.”

With no shot clock in Wyoming, Roosevelt went into a stall in the fourth quarter, forcing the Tigers to foul. Roosevelt with 17 for 20 from the free throw line in the final period.

Daelon Floyd led the Tigers with 27 points.

GILLETTE ENERGY CLASSIC

At Gillette, Wyo.

ROOSEVELT 69, BATTLE GROUND 63

ROOSEVELT (Ore.) — Lyday 7, Holt 7, Moore 6, Beltran 6, Chisley 9, Armstrong 9, Dewar 24. Totals 23 (4) 19-28 69.

BATTLE GROUND — Jacob Currie 2, Eddie Kazic 0, Casey Spencer 9, Brendan Beal 12, Ryan Davis 3, Gunner Talkington 0, Brock Robinson 0, Tyson Akin 0, Shane Hatch 8, Daelon Floyd 27, KeAndre Hunter-Holliday 0. Totals 24 (9) 6-8 63.

Roosevelt 13 14 13 29–69

Bat.Ground 11 18 17 17–63