CAMAS – Convergence Training has moved to a new building in Camas, the company said Friday.

The maker of industrial training products will now be located at a former home of Robertson & Olson, 4600 N.W. Camas Meadows Drive, Suite 200, Camas.

The company said it will host an open house Jan. 20

For more information, call 800-619-2280.