Girls basketball: Bellarmine Prep 50, Camas 45

Courtney Clemmer had 12 points and five rebounds as the Papermakers were unable to rally in a non-league game in Tacoma.

After jumping out to an early lead, Camas trailed by nine points heading into the fourth quarter. The Papermakers cut the margin to two with the ball, but were unable to tie the score.

Emma Jones ahd six points and six rebounds, and Jillian Webb added 10 points for Camas.

BELLARMINE PREP 50, CAMAS 45

CAMAS — Meghan Finley 0, Jillian Webb 10, Teague Schroeder 5, Haley Hanson 8, Emma Jones 6, Madison Freemon 0, Courtney Clemmer 12, Marianna Payne 4. Totals 15 (5) 10-12 45.

BELLARMINE PREP — Garcia 4, Smith 10, Hagle 9, Frasier 9, Gatpatan 8, Joyce 8. Totals 17 (4) 12-21 50.

Camas 12 12 4 17–45

Bell.Prep 7 19 11 13–50

JV — Camas won.