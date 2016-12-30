Girls basketball: Miramonte (Calif.) 60, Prairie 38

A A

The Falcons led for a quarter in the champoinship game of the West Coast Jamboree, but Miramonte of California got it going in the second quarter and cruised to the title of the West Coast Jamboree.

Miramonte outscored Prairie 22-5 in the quarter to take 14-point lead at the half.

Brooke Walling had a double-double for Prairie, with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Mallory Williams grabbed nine boards.

Walling, Jozie Tangeman and Cassidy Gardner were named to the all-tourney team.

WEST COAST JAMBOREE

At Orinda, Calif

MIRAMONTE (Calif.) 60, PRAIRIE 38

PRAIRIE (6-2) — Sarina Martinez 0, Allie Corral 9, Kazz Parks 1, Jozie Tangeman 5, Mallory Williams 3, Grace Prom 2, Malaika Quigley 0, Haley Reed 0, Cassidy Gardner 8, Brooke Walling 10. Totals 14 (4) 6-8 38.

MIRAMONTE (Calif.) — Berndt 5, Houston 1, Steele 14, Kerrison 8, Louie 14, Welsh 2, Sopack 3, Bryant 13. Totals 24 (5) 7-12 60.

Prairie 14 5 12 7–38

Miramonte 11 22 14 13–60