Girls basketball: Woodland 57, Kittias 29

Kayla Fredricks had 10 points, five rebounds, and three steals for Woodland at the Central Washington Classic in Ellensburg.

Dana Glovick added nine points, and Nicole Guthrie had seven points and eight rebounds. Kaily Christensen added seven steals.

CWU CLASSIC

At Ellensburg

WOODLAND 57, KITTIAS 29

KITTIAS — Alfin 2, Fadema 2, Lamb 3, Baker 2, Williams 12, Hyatt 2, Escobar 6. Totals 9 (1) 10-23 29.

WOODLAND — Audrey Adams 7, McKenna Flanagan 5, Kaija Olson 0, Kayla Fredricks 10, Payten Foster 7, Kelly Sweyer 7, Dana Glovick 9, Kaily Christensen 3, Emily Dietrich 2, Nicole Guthrie 7, Chloe Eddy 0. Totals 19 (1) 18-27 57.

Kittias 4 4 3 18–29

Woodland 16 19 11 11–57