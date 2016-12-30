Housing proposed in Bagley Downs area

A A

VANCOUVER – A 1.67-acre lot in the Bagley Downs neighborhood could be subdivided into 12 to 14 distinct lots for duplexes and triplexes, according to pre-application documents filed with the City of Vancouver.

The project, called “Nicholson Subdivision,” is located on Nicholson Road, east of its intersection with Northeast Falk Road and just south of state Highway 500. The Burnt Bridge Creek Trail runs nearby.

The duplexes and triplexes would be three stories tall, according to documents. The application projects 26 to 28 units for families could be offered.

Vancouver-based Standridge Design is listed as the project’s planner. The project would reportedly be developed by the landowner, DWP General Contracting of Vancouver, the documents said.

A hearing between city officials and the developers is scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 19 in the Alder Conference Room at Vancouver City Hall, 415 W. Sixth St.

For more information, contact the project’s case manager Kristian Corbin at 360-487-7818 or kristian.corbin@cityofvancouver.us.