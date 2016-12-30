Man injured in early morning crash near Yacolt

A A

A single-vehicle crash in the Yacolt area sent one person to the hospital early this morning.

Emergency crews were sent to the 34000 block of Northeast Kelly Road west of Yacolt at about 2:30 a.m. today, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and crews from Clark County Fire District 10 arrived and found a single vehicle off the roadway and had to extract the driver and sole occupant from the wreckage, the sheriff’s office said.

The man in the vehicle was conscious and taken to an area hospital for treatment, though his condition is unknown. Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives with the agency’s traffic unit are continuing their investigation.