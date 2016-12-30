New Year expected to bring snow, low temperatures

A A

There’s a good chance that Clark County residents could be ringing in 2017 with snow followed by very low temperatures the first few days of the new year.

The National Weather Service predicts that rain on Saturday will likely transition to snow at some point in the evening or early Sunday morning.

If snow falls the amounts are going to be light, with a dusting to an inch of accumulation expected in the region, National Weather Service Hydrologist Andy Bryant said.

Looking into the first part of next week, there is only one way that Bryant describes the weather: cold.

Temperatures Sunday through Thursday are not expected to get above freezing, reaching the lowest numbers the area has seen in three years, according to the weather service.

On Dec. 8, 2013, parts of Vancouver got temperatures as low as 9 degrees, the lowest the area has seen in recent memory, Bryant said.

“At this point, we’re not forecasting that, but it’s going to be in that vicinity,” he said. “The first week of January looks memorably cold.”

Overnight lows are expected to hover between 15 and 20 degrees with afternoon highs reaching around 30 degrees.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if some of the outlying areas of Clark County get temperatures down close to 10 degrees,” Bryant said.

The National Weather Service advises area residents to take precautions against freezing pipes and to protect outdoor animals and plants.

The fact that may give residents a sigh of relief is that next week is expected to be sunny with no precipitation expected.

Though it’s hard to predict specifics past seven days in advance, Bryant said that the first part of January will likely be continued chilly weather.

“At some point, we’re going to come out of that cold, but the details of that are real fuzzy right now,” he said. “The message here is cold.”