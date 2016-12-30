Plans submitted for Hurley hotel in downtown

A A

VANCOUVER – Plans for a new hotel in downtown, proposed by developer Ryan Hurley, have been submitted to the city of Vancouver, according to pre-application documents filed this week.

Documents show the project would be a four-story, 120-room hotel with 4,000 square feet of retail space. The hotel would be 72 feet tall with a rooftop deck on its fifth floor. Underground parking would be included, the documents said.

The 0.73-acre property, located at 412 Washington St., is currently a vacant parking lot and about a block away from the Hilton Vancouver Washington. Hurley’s company, Hurley Development, owns the property under the name Ten Talent Investment 9.

Battle Ground-based Evergreen Hospitality, owned by Alkesh Patel, would operate the hotel. Patel is linked to at least one other hotel development, an 87-room hotel at the corner of Southeast 123rd Avenue and Fifth Street.

The developers hope to start construction as soon as permits allow, the documents said. A pre-application hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 19 in the Alder Conference Room of Vancouver City Hall, 415 W. Sixth St.