Two-alarm fire strikes Hazel Dell apartment complex

Firefighters are on scene of a two-alarm apartment fire in Hazel Dell.

The fire was reported at 7:55 p.m, at Parklane Apartments, 10269 N.E. Notchlog Drive.

Callers reported smoke and flames and the sound of glass breaking, according to radio traffic.

Fire crews reported seeing a smoke plume as they approached the complex and requested a second alarm.

On scene, some firefighters began attacking a fire in a second floor of an apartment building while others used a ladder to rescue two people and one dog from a second floor balcony, according to radio traffic.

As of about 8:30 p.m., crews reported good progress controlling the fire but had not yet declared it under control.

By 8:40 p.m., they moved into overhaul mode as they worked to locate and extinguish hot spots.

The fire was brought under control about 9 p.m., according to radio traffic.

