Vancouver massage therapist sentenced to nearly 7½ years

Murmurs of approval rippled through the courtroom as the judge handed down a nearly 7½-year sentence Friday to a Vancouver massage therapist who inappropriately touched more than a dozen female clients.

Valentin Delgado, 41, pleaded with Clark County Superior Court Judge Robert Lewis to have “compassion and mercy” on him, and said a lengthy sentence would only harm his family’s livelihood.

Lewis said he could not overlook the number of women Delgado victimized, the fact that he abused a position of trust or that he’s shown little accountability for his actions.

“It’s clear still you’re in deep denial. … It’s always someone else’s fault,” he told Delgado.

Delgado pleaded guilty in July to three counts of indecent liberties without forcible compulsion, bail jumping and 10 counts of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation. He victimized 13 clients, some who were pregnant, according to the prosecution.

However, when it came time for sentencing, Delgado requested to withdraw his guilty plea and argued that his attorney at the time had coerced him into taking a plea deal.

Lewis denied the motion last month.

Delgado initially appeared in April 2015 on allegations that he had unwanted sexual contact with three clients. While out on supervised release, Delgado went on the lam, during which time additional women came forward and reported inappropriate touching and conduct. He was captured months later in El Centro, Calif.

According to court records, several victims reported having their vaginal areas touched and in some cases their breasts or buttocks massaged during their sessions. These incidents occurred from late 2012 to March 2015, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court.

Clients said Delgado failed to cover their bodies in a professional manner, left massage oil in places that were inappropriate to massage and tucked the covering sheet into their underwear, the affidavit states.

Delgado worked at several area businesses, including Bridge Chiropractic in Salmon Creek from July 2014 to April 2015; Estetica Day Spa in Longview from September 2013 to August 2014; Elements Therapeutic Massage in Vancouver from June 2013 to December 2013; Spoiled Spa and Salon in Vancouver from October 2011 to September 2013; and Hand & Stone in Vancouver from October 2011 to April 2013.

On Friday, several of his victims came before the court to describe how their lives have been impacted. Many of the women said they cannot understand why Delgado violated his position of trust. They described the contact as “disgusting” and “vile,” and said it has severely impacted them emotionally.

“I hate what you did and how it changed me,” one woman said, adding that she has moved from being a victim to a survivor. When reading her statement, she said she speaks for all of the women victimized by Delgado but who did not come forward.