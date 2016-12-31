Boys basketball: Seton Catholic 63, Heritage 61

A A

Isaiah Parker scored a game-high 25 points as Seton Catholic held off Heritage in a non-league game Saturday.

Seton Catholic (6-2) rallied back from down eight points in the final four minutes. Matt Kent put the Cougars ahead with a layup with 20 seconds to play. Parker added a free throw, then Heritage missed its last shot at the buzzer.

Jander Cline led the Timberwolves in scoring with 17 points.

SETON CATHOLIC 63, HERITAGE 61

HERITAGE — Ammon Garrison 4, Keoni Peneueta 9, Michael Taras 0, Xayvier Pitre 0, Nick Morse 2, Jander Cline 17, LaTrell Johnson 15, Josh Patton 0, Tony Dean 0, Colin Jorgensen 0, Sanjeet Singh 14. Totals 25 (4) 5-12 61.

SETON CATHOLIC (6-2) — Henry Demsky 6, Isaiah Parker 25, Matt Kent 10, Ben Owen 0, Jaden Ephraim 0, Topher Strong 0, Tyler Davis 3, Chris Dumas 0, Delano Morgan 8, Garrett Wellman 9, Max Moreland 2, Andy Olson 0. Totals 22 (10) 9-20 63.

Heritage 14 21 16 10–61

Seton 16 17 10 20–63

JV — Heritage won.