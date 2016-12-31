Frigid temperatures and snow move into Northwest

A A

SEATTLE — Frigid air dipping down from Canada is expected to bring potentially dangerous temperatures and new snow in the Pacific Northwest.

Puget Sound and Portland residents could see snow on New Year’s Day, while the wind chill in East Idaho could make it feel like 30 to 50 degrees below zero.

The Seattle Times reported that rain will turn to snow on New Year’s Eve.

The weather service say rain and snow will leave roads slick and wet. Authorities are asking holiday revelers to use extra caution while driving.

The Oregonian/OregonLive said forecasters expect snow on the valley floor beginning Sunday.

Cold Arctic air will push into the region by Sunday night and leave the area with low temperatures in the mid-teens.

Some of the low temperatures could set records.

Eastern Idaho is expected to see the coldest conditions of the winter so far.