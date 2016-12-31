Holiday Closures

A A

What’s open and closed for New Years:

• MAIL: Post offices closed Monday, no home delivery. The postal unit at the Shell gas station, 1605 N.W. Sixth Ave., Camas, is open 5 a.m. to 2 a.m. every day of the year.

• BANKS: Many banks closed Monday; check your bank for details.

• GARBAGE: Waste Connections on regular schedule next week. In Camas, garbage and recycling normally picked up on Monday will be picked up Tuesday.

• BUSES: C-Tran follows regular Sunday schedule on Sunday, and regular weekday schedule on Monday. TriMet buses, Portland Streetcar and WES will operate on regular weekday service Saturday, with all service free after 8 p.m. MAX will provide extended late-night service Saturday, also free after 8 p.m. Buses and MAX will operate on Sunday schedule on Sunday and Monday.

• GOVERNMENT OFFICES: Closed Monday.

• EMISSIONS TESTING: Closed Monday.

• PUBLIC LIBRARIES: Fort Vancouver Regional Library closed Sunday, open Monday. Camas Public Library closed Sunday and Monday.

• FINANCIAL MARKETS: U.S. stock markets closed Monday.

• FIRSTENBURG COMMUNITY CENTER: Open 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday.

• MARSHALL COMMUNITY CENTER: Open 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday.

• ZOO: Oregon Zoo open.

• VANCOUVER MALL: Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Department stores’ and restaurants’ hours may vary. The library in the mall will be closed Sunday.

• THE COLUMBIAN: Offices closed through Monday. Circulation customer service phone lines, 360-694-2312, open 6 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday, and 4:30 a.m. to noon on Monday.