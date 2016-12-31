Prairie grad Woodward hits winner for San Diego

A A

Senior point guard Cori Woodward’s last-second jumper lifted the University of San Diego women’s basketball team to a thrilling 73-71 win over Saint Mary’s on Saturday in a West Coast Conference game at the Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego.

Saint Mary’s Sydney Raggion had lobbed up a 3-pointer that banked in to tie the game at 71 with five seconds to play.

San Diego quickly inbounded the ball, and Woodward, a Prairie High grad, dribbled the length of the court, pulled up on the right side of the free throw line and hit a jumper, as time expired.

Skyview grad Aubrey Ward-El paced San Diego (7-5, 1-1) with a career-high and game-high 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field, while pulling down five rebounds, and adding in three assists.

Woodward scored 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting.