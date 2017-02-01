Boys basketball: Battle Ground 54, Heritage 46

A A

Battle Ground used a big second half to avoid having its season end during the regular-season finale.

Battle Ground and Heritage tied at 1-7 for fourth place in the 4A GSHL. The two teams are scheduled to play a tiebreaker game Friday, but the game could be moved to Thursday because of the weather.

“At halftime, we just talked about how there are no more excuses,” Battle Ground coach Wes Armstrong said. “It doesn’t matter that we’re playing our eighth game in 12 days. Our season is over if we don’t pick it up in the last 16 minutes. And they did a phenomenal job.”

The Tigers trailed 30-20 at halftime, but outscored Heritage 35-16 after the intermission.

Daelon Floyd had 18 points and nine rebounds.

“I was really proud of our bench play,” Armstrong said. “Brendan Beal, Elijah Parker and Ryan Davis gave us a huge spark off the bench.”

BATTLE GROUND 55, HERITAGE 46

HERITAGE — Ammon Garrison 0, Keoni Peneueta 13, Michael Taras 0, Xayvier Pitre 2, Nick Morse 0, Jander Cline 8 LaTrell Johnson 4, Josh Patton 6, Sanjeet Singh 5, Padley 8. Totals 15 (4) 12-15 00.

BATTLE GROUND — Jacob Currie 8, Casey Spencer 4, Brendan Beal 6, Vincent McCormic 6, Ryan Davis 8, Shane Hatch 3, Eiljah Parker 2, Daelon Floyd 18. Totals 21 (4) 9-12 55.

Heritage 16 14 7 9–46

B. Ground 11 9 18 17–55

JV — Heritage won; C — Battle Ground won.